Attack on astrologer: Lawyer out of reach after police find connection with accused

crime

Shailesh Pasalwad, senior PI, Oshiwara police station, said, "We suspect two more people are involved in the attack. The lawyer will be questioned soon for more clarity in the case. We still can't say whether he played a direct role in the attack."

Representational picture

Interrogation of the four accused arrested for allegedly attacking an astrologer while she was out on a morning walk on May 25, has revealed that the victim's lawyer knew one of them. However, when the Oshiwara Police tried to reach out to him over the phone, it was out of reach.

Shailesh Pasalwad, senior PI, Oshiwara police station, said, "We suspect two more people are involved in the attack. The lawyer will be questioned soon for more clarity in the case. We still can't say whether he played a direct role in the attack."

Also read: Bikers attack astrologer, tell her to withdraw rape case against Karan Oberoi or else...

Another officer said, "The victim's lawyer is out of reach. We haven't found any role of actor-singer Karan Oberoi in the attack." Investigation revealed that accused Altamesh Ansari arrested from Santacruz on Thursday evening allegedly received '10,000, which points at a link between the conspirator and the other three accused.

"Based on the information provided by the arrested accused, we are looking for two more people, who are suspected to be involved in the case," added the officer. On Friday, the accused got bail from a local court on a surety bond of Rs 15,000.

Bike's look changed

Oshiwara cops said they searched for the attackers based on CCTV footages and found the registration number of the bike used in the attack from Dahisar toll Naka The number led them to its owner Zeeshan Ahmed. When the police reached Ahmed's location in Mira Road, they found he had changed the entire look of the bike, including the registration number.

Also read: Mumbai: Celebrity astrologer 'divines' possible foul play behind Aarey fire

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates