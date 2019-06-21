Mumbai: BEST set to reduce base bus fare to Rs 5

national

Undertaking formalised new fare chart on Thursday; approvals from BMC and MMRTA will take a month

The current base fare for BEST buses is Rs 8

In what could be a far-reaching decision, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday formalised a new fare chart with the base fare starting from R5. This will bring in a sea-change in the way Mumbai's public transport will be run.

As per the proposal drafted, the Undertaking has revised the base fare at R5 for the first five km, R10 for 10 km and Rs 15 for 15 km.

Commuters will make significant savings owing to this, as at present, the minimum fare is R8 for the first 2 km, which increases every 2 km and R18 for 10 km. As per the revised chart, the fares of AC buses will start from R6 for the first 5 km and then R13 for 10 km.

The proposal will be taken up at the BEST Committee meeting scheduled on Friday followed by approvals by the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), process that may take a month.

