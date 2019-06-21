Mumbai crime: Man kills elder brother for plucking mangoes from his tree in Palghar

crime

The police registered an FIR against Jaywant and Jayshree under Sections 302(murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Jaywant, said an official from Wada police station

Dilip Yeshwant Patil (left) and Jaywant Patil. Pics/Hanif Patel

The police have arrested a man following the death of his elder brother after he along with his wife beat him up for plucking mangoes from his tree. Jaywant Patil and his wife Jayshree Patil attacked the 45-year-old with bamboo sticks and bricks at their house in Palsai village in Palghar's Wada Taluka on June 12. Dilip Yeshwant Patil, who sustained multiple injuries on his head and other parts of the body, succumbed to his injuries at JJ Hospital on Sunday.

According to police, Jaywant suspected that his elder brother had been plucking mangoes from his tree, planted behind his house, and was angry at him. On the day the incident took place, Yeshwant had picked up a mango from the ground but Jaywant assumed that he had plucked it from the tree and started beating him up. Moments later, his wife Jayshree also started assaulting him.

Yeshwant's other brother, Santosh Patil, rushed to rescue him and took him to a local hospital. The doctors there referred him to JJ Hospital after his condition started deteriorating. However, he died during treatment at JJ Hospital on Sunday after which Santosh filed a police complaint in Wada. The police registered an FIR against Jaywant and Jayshree under Sections 302(murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Jaywant, said an official from Wada police station.

