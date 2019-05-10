BJP, MNS workers clash in Thane over mango stalls; two arrested

national

The hawkers associated with the MNS had set up mango stalls on footpaths in the locality, a move which was opposed by BJP workers on the ground they were blocking the movement of pedestrians

Thane: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) clashed in Thane over the issue of mango stalls set up by hawkers on footpaths, police said on Friday. The police have arrested two persons and resorted to cane charge to bring the situation under control. The clash happened in the Naupada on late Thursday night.

The hawkers associated with the MNS had set up mango stalls on footpaths in the locality, a move which was opposed by BJP workers on the ground they were blocking the movement of pedestrians. Personnel from the anti-encroachment department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) arrived at the scene to remove the stalls but faced stiff resistance from MNS activists. The issue triggered a clash between local BJP and MNS workers resulting in police wielding canes to disperse them.

During the altercation, Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers raised slogans against each other's leaders. The police have registered an offense under the Bombay Police Act and arrested two persons, they said. The police said that the situation in the area is peaceful.

The incident comes in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray holding several rallies during the Lok Sabha elections in the state and attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

