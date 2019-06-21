MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night

national

MMRDA will demolish the Bandra East skywalk to make way for an arm of the 714-meter flyover that will help the motorist to save time from waiting at Kalanagar signal

The Bandra East skywalk was closed on Thursday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Commuters who are planning to use the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Saturday night post 11 pm are advised to take the alternate route between Bandra and Khar as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be pulling down the Southbound and Northbound arms of the Bandra East Skywalk. On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shut a part of the Bandra East skywalk from the station to Bandra court without any notice, leaving commuters stranded.

The Bandra East Skywalk passing over the WEH will be demolished to make way for an arm of the 714-meter flyover which will land at Bandra-Kurla Complex and help BKC-bound motorists save time from waiting at the Kalanagar signal.

In a press release issued to the media, MMRDA said, "While the Southbound arm of the skywalk will be brought down on Saturday-night from 11.00 pm to Sunday morning 5.00 am, the Northbound arm of the skywalk will be pulled down on Sunday-night during the same timeframe."

The MMRDA has already received permission from the Traffic Police Department for the work which is estimated at Rs 4 crores. The skywalk will be erected once again in the month of September 2019 after the 714-meter arm of the flyover is completed.

