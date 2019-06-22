Eight times when Nita Ambani showed how to slay the traditional look

famous-personalities

With her infectious smile and drop-dead-gorgeous looks, Nita Ambani can give any Bollywood actress a run for their money

Since the time Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in March 2018, social media has been flooded with pictures of the Ambani family with every now and then members of the family being spotted at the airport to gyms and more.

However, it's Nita Ambani who has our hearts away with her beautiful ensembles and jewellery thereby showing us how to slay the traditional look. Nita's traditional outfits speak volumes and she looks like beauty personified. So here we bring you some of the most beautiful traditional appearances where Nita Ambani rocked the traditional look.

For the family album, during Akash and Shloka's wedding, Nita Ambani spelled royalty. For the baraat ceremony of Akash, Nita wore a heavily embellished pink lehenga with intricate embroidery all over the skirt and blouse. She wore a heavy green necklace along with it and looked prettier than ever before. Her blouse had 'Shubh Aarambh' written on it with Akash and Shloka's name on the side.

For Akash and Shloka's mala mehendi celebration in Mumbai, Nita chose a custom-made off-white hand-embroidered and embellished lehenga by designer Sabyasachi. She paired the lehenga with a maroon necklace and accessorised it with a pearl maangtika and floral drop earrings.

In yet another beautiful look, Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a blush pink lehenga by Sabyasachi. She wore heavy green jewellery with it.

Post the wedding of her daughter Isha, the Ambani family hosted a grand reception for the Reliance family and for the same event Nita stunned everyone in a purple velvet lehenga by Sabyasachi. She paired it with heavy diamond jewellery and left her hair open thus showing us how to rock the traditional look.

Keeping her look regal, Nita Ambani wore this Sabyasachi ensemble for one of the functions. The embroidery is tilla-work done on tussar fabric. Nita accentuated her look with leheriya dupatta.

During the wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani danced on the song 'Achyutam Keshavam' and was seen sporting a pink saree with diamond jewellery. She looked ethereal as her jewellery and subtle make-up completed her look.

For her daughter, Isha Ambani's wedding, Nita Ambani created the right blend of chic and glamour at the same time. She wore a radiant orange lehenga and accessorised it with big jhumkas and a necklace.

Nita Ambani turned a lot of heads at Isha Ambani's wedding. This is one of her most stylish ethnic looks and she sets some serious ethnic goals for women. She went for a heavy golden lehenga and paired it with a purple dupatta, creating a beautiful contrast.

