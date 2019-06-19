Here's a series of rare childhood photos of Isha and Akash Ambani

famous-personalities

Here's a series of throwback pictures of Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani with parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani and grandparents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani that you can not miss!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/fanpage

Cute pictures of the Ambani kids have surfaced the internet and we must say they are aww-dorable! A rare photo of Isha Ambani is doing the rounds where she cutely smiles for the camera with father Mukesh Ambani and grandparents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

Isha Ambani looks adorable in a blunt bob and a pink sweater paired with matching hairband. Isha Ambani in an interview opened up to Vogue India about different aspects of her personal life. During which, she revealed that she and her twin brother Akash Ambani were born to their parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

In this perfect family portrait, business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani is seen with their twin babies Isha and Akash Ambani, younger son Anant Ambani and parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. They even colour coordinated for the family picture as Mukesh Ambani and the three children are seen donning black outfits.

Isha Ambani's throwback picture with parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani and grandmother Kokilaben Ambani is just adorable. Isha is seen in a cute traditional attire. Isha Ambani in an interview stated, "My parents had us after seven years of marriage — my twin Akash and I were IVF babies. When my mother finally had us she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom."

Nita Ambani, in 2012 had also revealed in an interview that after a few years of her marriage with Mukesh Ambani, the doctors had informed her that she could never have children. Isha Ambani also revealed that Nita Ambani is strict with them as a mother. She ensured that they ate on time, would not allow them to bunk school, made sure they studied hard and also had enough time to play.

