Have you seen this rare childhood picture of twins Isha and Akash Ambani?

A cute family picture of the Ambanis has surfaced the internet with Mukesh and Nita Ambani holding the twin babies Isha and Akash Ambani and it is the cutest thing you have seen today

Pic courtesy/Instagram/ Nita Ambani

A cute picture has surfaced the internet of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their twins Isha and Akash Ambani. This adorable family picture is doing rounds on the internet for its cuteness. In the picture business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani is seen with their twin babies Isha and Akash Ambani and its the best family picture so far!

This cute family picture has caught the twins - Isha and Akash Ambani in a playful moment where one is seen throwing an adorable kiss at the other which gives us major sibling goals. Isha Ambani in an interview opened up to Vogue India about different aspects of her personal life. During which, she revealed that she and her twin brother Akash Ambani were born to their parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Isha Ambani said, "My parents had us after seven years of marriage — my twin Akash and I were IVF babies. When my mother finally had us she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom." Nita Ambani, in 2012 had also revealed in an interview that after a few years of her marriage with Mukesh Ambani, the doctors had informed her that she could never have children. Isha Ambani also revealed that Nita Ambani is strict with them as a mother. She ensured that they ate on time, would not allow them to bunk school, made sure they studied hard and also had enough time to play.

Recent highlights about Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is among the women who are celebrating fashion at the Met Gala 2019. She opted for a lavender gown designed by Prabal Gurung for the occasion. The theme for this year's grand event Met Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which is a play on Susan Sontag's iconic essay titled 'Notes on Camp'. Prabal Gurung told Vogue India, "We’ve been working on this together for many months. With the camp theme, we wanted to celebrate the exuberance and essence of who Isha is. We chose to highlight her spirit through the glamorous silhouette and the intricacies of the hand embroidered feathers and beadwork. In keeping with the theme, we had a vision of Isha in a magical, dreamlike state and looked to the work of Degas’ ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality where the power of her femininity is heightened. We took a couture approach and played with the proportion of her skirt."

We all know that Isha Ambani is still her daddy's princess. From her grand wedding to family outings, she always has her father standing by her side. Recently, the Ambani family was spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai where Isha Ambani with her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani went to cast their votes. In an adorable video, Isha Ambani is seen walking between her parents when suddenly Mukesh Ambani halts and grabs her hand and starts walking again. The cute video of the father-daughter duo seen smiling and walking hand in hand will melt your heart and prove that Isha Ambani is still her daddy's little girl.

