Isha Ambani reveals she and brother Akash Ambani were born via IVF

Isha Ambani Piramal who got married to Anand Piramal in December last year opened up to Vogue India about different aspects of her personal life. During the interview, she revealed that she and her twin brother Akash Ambani were born to Mukesh and Nita Ambani via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, was apparently told that she would never be able to conceive when she was 23 years of age.

Isha said, "My parents had us after seven years of marriage — my twin Akash and I were IVF babies. When my mother finally had us she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom."



In 2012, Nita Ambani had also revealed in an interview that after a few years of her marriage, doctors told her that she could never have children.

She was shattered at the news but with the help of her closest friend who also happens to be a doctor, she conceived her twins, Akash and Isha Ambani.

Nita had also added that as a child herself, she would often write essays which were titled, "When I'll be a mother.."

Isha Ambani also revealed that Nita Ambani was a strict mother. She would not allow them to bunk school, ensured that they ate on time, studied hard and also had enough time to play.

"I remember, whenever mom and I had fights, we’d call dad to resolve the issue. My mom was way stricter. If we wanted to bunk school, dad would be like "It’s no big deal" but mom would ensure we ate on time, studied hard and got our playtime as well. My grandparents (paternal and maternal) played a huge role in bringing us up," she said.

Nita Ambani gave birth to Anant Ambani three years after Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani were born.

