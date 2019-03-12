Watch Video: Isha Ambani with in-laws at Akash-Shloka's wedding

famous-personalities

Isha who recently made headlines for her grand wedding with Anand Piramal in December, wore a blush pink embellished lehenga for the wedding with matching jewelry and minimal make-up.

Pic courtesy/ Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

Childhood sweethearts Akash Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta tied the knot in a glitzy celebration on March 09, 2019. The grand event saw personalities from global business, politics, Bollywood, and sports fraternities from all across the globe. The lavish ceremony was held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

While the bride, Shloka Mehta looked ethereal in her Indian red Lehnga and Akash Ambani complimented her in a pink detailed embroidered sherwani, Isha Ambani looked exquisite in her classy pink lehenga. Akash's sister, Isha who recently made headlines for her grand wedding with Anand Piramal in December, wore a blush pink embellished lehenga for the wedding with matching jewelry and minimal make-up. She completed her look with a 'maangtika', a traditional Indian Jewelry.

