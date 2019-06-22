Chopped pieces of dead body wrapped in plastic bag found in Palghar

crime

Parts of the body were allegedly wrapped into the black colour plastic and the identity of the body is not revealed yet. The police also recovered some clothes from the bag. The incident happened in Palghar

The body chopped in a bag which was recovered by the police. Pic/Hanif Patel

Parts of a man's dead body that were chopped in pieces were stuffed in a bag that was found lying in a nullah in Dhaniv Baugh Shreeram Nagar area in Nalasopara east on Friday evening.

According to the police, the dead body was of an unknown man who was brutally murdered and his body was cut into the numbers of pieces which was then stuffed into a nylon bag. The bag was noticed by locals who informed the local police. The senior officials from Palghar district police along with the local Tulinj police rushed to the spot and after conducting the Panchanama they sent the body for the autopsy to the local government hospital.

The bag in which chopped pieces of body was found. Pic/Hanif Patel

Parts of the body were allegedly wrapped into the black colour plastic and the identity of the body is not revealed yet. The police also recovered some clothes from the bag.

A police officer from Tulinj police station said that a case of murder has been registered at Tulinj police station further investigations are on.

