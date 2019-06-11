Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta caught in a mushy moment. See Photo!

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were captured in a candid moment making them the cutest couple ever!

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have become the new face of romance and never fail to grab attention with their public appearances or mushy moments. They are one of the Mumbai's favourite couple and keep winning the internet with their cuteness. Here's another adorable picture of the couple and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today!

The couple was caught in a candid moment where Akash Ambani is seen hiding his face and Shloka Mehta teasing him. This candid lovestruck moment says a lot about their love as a couple. The childhood sweethearts Akash Ambani and Shloka got married at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in a grand celebration on March 9, 2019. Ever since their big day, they have been in the spotlight.

Pictures of the lovely couple at the gym also grabbed attention. In the pictures that went viral instantly, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen posing with coach Kunal Gir at his gym after a workout session. While sharing the pictures on Instagram Kunal captioned it: With Shloka and Akash Ambani, I don’t know where the lines blur from work to play and from client to friend @Shloka and @Akash. The warmth and love that you showed has made us feel so special at Steel! Thank you guys for a memorable evening! We look forward to welcoming you again soon.

