See Photos: Army dogs, horses beat police troops at asanas on International Yoga Day

In order to commemorate International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops of ATS Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh were seen practicing yoga with their dogs and horses

ITBP personnel from the Animal Training School perform yoga with dogs and horses. Pic/Twitter Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

To mark the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and sports personalities such as PV Sindhu, etc. kept themselves busy throughout the day by performing various asanas top commemorate World Yoga Day.

#InternationalDayofYoga: With the first light in the dawn lit mountains, ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur celebrate #YogaDay with their dogs and horses pic.twitter.com/xXLaqgGDW8 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 21, 2019

But there was one group of Yoga performers that won everyone's hearts with their cute, and adorable yoga poses. Well, if you haven't seen pictures of army dogs doing yoga, then please do because pictures and videos are nothing short of adorable.

Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur, perform yoga with their dogs and horses on #InternationalDayofYoga (Pic Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/nfgyWJgNUw — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

News agency ANI shared inside pictures of the Yoga day event from Arunachal Pradesh with its followers on Twitter. In the pictures, the ITBP personnel are seen performing the Bhujangasana while their dogs attempted to ace them. Another picture showed police personnel practicing the Padmasana on a horse.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

On the other hand, in Jammu, the dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) also performed yoga along with their trainers to commemorate International Yoga Day. In the video shared by ANI, one dog appeared to be lazy but his master ensured that he did the asanas correctly.

Here are inside pictures of the Army Dog Unit practicing yoga:

In the meanwhile, netizens and Twitterati were left impressed with the pictures of dogs and horses performing yoga asanas as they garnered over 10,000 likes and retweets as netizens applauded the dogs. 'Amazing' and 'cute' read one comment while another user wrote, "Army Dogs are better than some people in our country. They never betray Homeland."

Here's how netizens reacted to animals doing yoga on International Yoga Day:

Army Dogs are better than some people in our country. They never betray Homeland. — Harsh PatelðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@iharshjpatel) June 21, 2019

Awwwwhahahahahaa âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ made my day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Hakuna Batata ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ï¸ÂÂÂ‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@DayaDarwazaTodo) June 21, 2019

Awwwww ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ HM ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯% Action (@BhattNaturally1) June 21, 2019

International day of YÌ¶oÌ¶gÌ¶aÌ¶ Doga ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2019

German shepherds ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ±, LabradorðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sunil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Sunilkath) June 21, 2019

Very good job — Arup Asom (@ArupMyself) June 21, 2019

One of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India, ITBP is deployed along India's border of Tibet. International Yoga Day, a concept formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is celebrated throughout the world on 21 June every year.

