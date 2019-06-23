Rainfall to increase in Mumbai in next 2-3 days

mumbai-rains

A feeble offshore trough from south Maharashtra to Kerala, and a low-pressure area over interior Odisha will lead to enhanced rainfall activity over the west coast, including Mumbai, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha from June 23 or 24 onwards

Rainfall activity in the Konkan, including Mumbai, south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada, is expected to increase within the next two days, stated the weather bureau. The onset of monsoon has been delayed in Mumbai this year and Maharashtra and is currently facing a 71 per cent rainfall deficiency and depleted water stock.

Monsoon onset declared in parts of south Konkan and parts of south Madhya Maharashtra today.

The monsoon northern limit is passing from 17 N, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Shimoga, Salem, Cuddalore,.. Gangtok

Conditions are favourable for some more parts of Maharashtra in next 2,3 days. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 20, 2019

The southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada on Saturday. It is yet to cover Mumbai and other areas of north Konkan. KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover the north Konkan coast over the next two to three days. Two weather systems – a feeble offshore trough from south Maharashtra to Kerala, and a low-pressure area over interior Odisha, adjoining parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, will lead to enhanced rainfall activity over the west coast, including Mumbai, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha from June 23 or 24 onwards."

The state government predicted a week-long dry spell from June 26 onwards and advised farmers to refrain from sowing seeds under inadequate soil moisture. "The possibility and intensity of thundershowers will remain low in Vidarbha (especially in the eastern parts). Another dry spell will occur in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Konkan belt) from June 26 and it will continue at least for a week," the advisory stated.

According to the Hindustan Times, an independent meteorologists stated Mumbai and the north Konkan coast have not received persistent rainfall since the offshore trough is yet to form. "The offshore trough is an elongated low-pressure region and is located close to the west coast of India during active monsoon conditions. It brings proper monsoon rainfall in the city. It is expected to form after June 25, following which Mumbai will witness usual rain showers," said Akshay Deoras, Ph.D. researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, UK. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as of June 21, water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai dipped to 5.7%, which is the lowest in three years.

