Mumbai Crime: Neighbour stabs, hits woman with hammer for refusing sex in Bhiwandi

crime

The accused stabbed the woman and hit her with a hammer ensuring that she had died after she turned down his sexual favours

Representational image

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his neighbour for refusing his sexual advances in Bhiwandi. The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused identified as Nikhil Kadu, stabbed the woman identified as Chintadevi and fled the scene. He returned back to her house to hit her with a hammer ensuring that she had died.

During the incident, the victim's husband was away for work and she was alone in the house with her six-month-old child, stated the police. The accused, who is unemployed, was arrested by the police on Thursday and has been sent to police custody. According to the Times of India, the police said the accused was in an inebriated state when he went to the woman's house around and sought sexual favours.

The accused confessed that when the woman denied and screamed for help, he assaulted her and stabbed her to death with a knife. Pandarinath Bhalerao, the investigation officer said, "He then went home but got worried thinking that if she is still alive he may land in trouble. He then took a hammer, went to her house and assaulted her even as her child looked on." The murder came to light in the evening when Chintadevi's husband reached home. Senior inspector Maloji Shinde stated, "We have recovered the knife and the hammer."

