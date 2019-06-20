Mumbai Police constable molests 4-year-old girl in Wadala; arrested

crime

According to sources, on June 14 when the victim was on her way to a store to buy chocolates, the accused asked her to come over to his place and he would offer her 'chocolates'

A Mumbai Police constable was arrested by the Wadala police for molesting a minor. According to the police, the arrested constable was identified as Sanjay Waghmode, 32, who is currently posted at Tardeo Local Arms wing.

An officer said, "Waghmode, a resident of Barkatali Naka in Wadala, has a bad track record. On June 14, he displayed his private parts to a four-year-old minor girl and told her it was chocolate for her."

According to sources, on June 14 when the victim was on her way to a store to buy chocolates, Waghmode asked her to come over to his place and he would offer her chocolates. At his home, he unzipped his pants and offered her 'chocolate'. The victim was in shock and ran away from the place. On June 18, he repeated the same thing.

That time she didn't tell anything to anyone, on June 18 he did the same thing, asking her to come over to his place as he had something to offer her, but she refused.

The victim, in fear, ran away home where her eight-year-old brother asked her about what happened and she narrated the entire incident to him. Her brother then informed their mother when she returned home from work in the evening.

The victim's mother then visited Wadala police station, where, following her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the constable under sections 354 (A) and sections 8,10,12 of POCSO act. When contacted, Dr. Rashmi Karandikar DCP (port zone) confirmed the incident and said that the accused has been arrested and suspended from service with further investigations taking pace."

Poor history

Sources also revealed that when Waghmode was posted at Trombay police station, a woman alleged that he stalked her and wanted to lodge a complaint against him nothing happened. Not only this... Waghmode also argued with a Police Sub Inspector at Trombay police station over a particular issue and almost went to attack him before others intervened.

