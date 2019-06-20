Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

crime

The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place

Thebikes were burnt late on Monday night by the 22-year-old. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place.

The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after.

Also Read: Girl who threw acid on boyfriend's face: I wanted to marry him

Residents of the building soon arrived at the spot and began extinguishing the fire with water before the Fire Brigade was informed. By the time fire officials arrived, two bikes had been burnt completely. While no complaint was immediately registered by the police, video footage of the bikes burning went viral on social media. Palghar SP Gaurav Singh then ordered an enquiry into the incident and a complaint was registered by the Manikpur police and the accused was soon arrested.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Virar East

A resident of the same locality, the accused had fallen in love with his classmate in college and had confessed it to her a couple of days ago. She, however, rejected his proposal after which the graduate decided to set her father’s bike on fire. "He has been remanded to judicial custody," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Virar East

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates