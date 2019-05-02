Mumbai Crime: Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Virar East

crime

The incident happened late on Saturday night when the lover went to woman's flat in Vaishnavi Apartment in Virar East while her husband had gone to his native village in Mahad

Representational picture

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old married woman at her home when she tried to end the illicit relationship between them, the Virar police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened late on Saturday night when Amol Ganpat Adavde went to Mayuri More's flat in Vaishnavi Apartment in Virar East while her husband Mahesh More had gone to his native village in Mahad. Mahesh, upon returning from Mahad around 8.30 am on Sunday, found his wife's lifeless body covered in blood and informed the police.

Also Read: 22-year-old woman shot dead by jilted lover in UP

The police arrested Adavde from Nalasopara on Monday night and during interrogation he confessed to committing the crime. The police were able to identify Adavde, who was caught entering and fleeing the apartment on the CCTVs installed in the society, with Mahesh's help.

Mahesh, who works as a peon at a school, told the cops that Adavde used to work with Mayuri at a imitation jewellery shop. Adavde had come to meet Mayuri on Saturday night when she told him that she wanted to end their relationship and that she was seeing someone else.

Also Read: Love kills! Shocking revenge attacks by jilted lovers

They had a fight, after which Adavde stabbed her multiple times using a kitchen knife. He then locked the door from outside and fled the scene. Adavde was, on Wednesday, produced before a court which has remanded him in police custody, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Ingole from Virar police station said.

Watch Video: Most shocking crimes by jilted lovers

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates