Girl who threw acid on boyfriend's face: I wanted to marry him

New Delhi: In a freak incident, a girl had allegedly thrown acid in her boyfriend for ending their three-year-long relationship. The alleged incident occurred in Delhi's Vikaspuri area.

At a time when daily cases are inundated with an acid attack on girls by a jilted lover, the accused girl had attacked her boyfriend with an acid believing that he would be forced to marry her after his face was defaced.



"The couple was in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy had asked to end the relationship. The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj. According to the Times of India , after throwing acid at her boyfriend the girl also tried to mislead the police claiming someone had thrown acid on the couple."The couple was in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy had asked to end the relationship. The girl though was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj.

According to police, they received a complaint regarding an acid attack on a couple by some unidentified persons while they were riding on a scooty in Vikaspuri last Tuesday. The man received burn injuries on his face, neck and chest. However, the girl received minor injuries in the incident.

Acting on the complaint, police began the investigation by scanning all CCTV footage in the area. And they found out that no one attacked the couple with an acid.



Further investigation with the victim police learned that just before the attack, his girlfriend asked him to remove his helmet complaining that it was making her irritated. The moment he removed his helmet, his girlfriend hurled the acid on his face.

Based on the victim's statement, police interrogated his girlfriend, who later confessed about her alleged acid attack.



"During interrogation, the girl broke down and told us that her boyfriend wanted to end the relation, but she was not ready for the same and wanted to marry him. The girl had concealed a bottle of house cleaning chemical in her purse, but since the boy was wearing a helmet she first asked him to remove the helmet, and moments after he removed the helmet she threw the chemical on his face," said Bhardwaj.

