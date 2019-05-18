Man raped and attacked woman with acid as she wanted to end affair

crime

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the man raped her and poured acid on her after she said to him that wanted to end their five-year-old affair

Shahjahanpur: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked with acid by a man after she ended their five-year-old affair. The alleged incident occurred at Kachhiyana Khera on Thursday night, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya.

"The accused allegedly raped her. And after the woman protested and wanted to end the relationship, he allegedly threw acid on her," the SP added.

Shakya also said that the woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

In another similar case, a 23-year-old woman working in the film industry has been allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage and forcibly chopped off her hair after a fight. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Goa, where they went on a trip.

Based on the woman's complaint, police on Wednesday arrested the accused identified as Amit Shelar, who is a resident of Wangani area in Thane.

In the complaint the woman had alleged that she learned about some of his other affairs and when she confronted about the same with him, he fought with her. She also said that during their stay together, the accused had raped her multiple times on the false promise of marriage.

The woman reportedly had met him about two and a half years ago and the two became friends. Soon they began living together in a house in Wangani, said the police official at Kulgaon police station.

The couple on May 3, went to goa and stayed at a hotel, where they again had a quarrel following which the accused allegedly abused the woman, forcibly chopped off her hair and left her there, the official said.

Upon returning from Goa, the woman registered a complaint with the Thane police. Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested and booked under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

