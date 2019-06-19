Mumbai Crime: Retired flight officer molests housemaid at home in Versova

crime

The Versova Police on Tuesday arrested a 64-year-old retired flight officer of a domestic airline for allegedly molesting his housemaid while his wife was on holiday overseas. The house help, who recently took up the job, was molested twice in two days.

According to the police, the housemaid was referred to by another woman who worked for the accused. On the very first day of her job, the accused allegedly told her that she doesn't have to do any work as his wife was away and he also agreed to pay her Rs 3,000 more in return for sexual favours.

"The woman refused and left on the first day of work. On the second day, the accused made a similar statement and tried to grope her and touched her inappropriately," said an officer.

Following which she informed her husband and the woman who introduced her to the accused for the job. She later contacted the Mumbai Police and after recording her statement an FIR was lodged.

"While recording the statement, the other woman who previously worked at the accused's residence and had introduced the victim to him, also narrated her experience and told us that she faced similar harassment at the hands of the accused," the officer added.

The Versova Police also made her a witness in the case. "Case under section 354 and 354 (a) has been registered and the accused was arrested and remanded police custody till Wednesday," the officer further added.

