Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old man attempts to rape four-year-old niece, arrested in Borivli

Acting upon the doctor's suggestion, the girl's mother immediately filed a complaint against her brother-in-law at Dahisar police station. Later, her in-laws pressurised her to withdraw the case

On June 13, 2019, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the compliant, pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and gang-raped by three men in Cuffe Parade. According to police, the incident took place around on Monday at 8 pm, when the girl had stepped out of the house to throw garbage. The three accused, all her neighbours, were allegedly stalking her and one of them pulled her inside his house and raped her.

The police filed a case under IPC sections 376 (3) (commits rape of a woman under 16 years of age) and 376(D) (gangrape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Read the full story here.

