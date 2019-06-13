Mumbai Crime: Boy sexually assaulted by help, mother blames husband
The victim's mother filed a complaint against the domestic help, her husband and in-laws after catching the help sexually assualt her 4-year-old son in Malabar Hill
A woman recently approached the police to register a complaint of sexual assault on her 4-year-old son by domestic help. Along with the domestic help, however, she also named her husband and in-laws as accused after they allegedly disbelieved her and allowed the help to continue working in their house. A case has been registered by Malabar Hill police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 against all accused.
According to the Times of India, the woman mother, who is a lawyer by profession caught the domestic help touching her son inappropriately last week. "Initially she had doubts but that day, after she caught the servant sexually assaulting her son, she took her son into confidence and inquired. The child is believed to have narrated his ordeal, after which she brought this to the light of her husband as well as her parents-in-law who stay with them," sources said.
Instead of taking any action against the help, the husband and his parents disbelieved it. They also allowed the domestic help to continue working in the house, after which the woman decided to lodge a complaint. The woman approached the police on June 4 and lodged her complaint. Police then recorded the statement of the victim on Monday. Vinod Kamble, senior inspector of Malabar Hill police confirmed a complaint had been filed but refused to divulge any details.
