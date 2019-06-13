Mumbai Crime: Minor gagged, gangraped by three men in Cuff Parade

crime

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Cuffe Parade area when she had stepped out of the house to throw garbage

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and gang-raped by three men in Cuffe Parade area, police said Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place around on Monday at 8 pm, when the girl had stepped out of the house to throw garbage. The three accused, all her neighbours, were allegedly stalking her and one of them pulled her inside his house and raped her.

A police officer stated, "After one of the accused gagged her and dragged her into his house, his two accomplices locked the room from inside and covered them with two bedsheets so that her cries for help could not be heard from outside." The police stated one of the accused raped the girl, while his accomplices sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the three pushed the girl out of the house and escaped. "Till the time she could reach home and inform her family, the three had fled the scene," an officer investigating officer in the case said.

According to the Indian Express, the police have filed a case under IPC sections 376 (3) (commits rape of a woman under 16 years of age) and 376(D) (gangrape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. "The girl has suffered severe mental trauma and she took time to divulge details of the incident due to which the case was registered around 4 pm on Tuesday," stated an officer informing that they were trying to trace the three men.

