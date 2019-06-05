Husband and in-laws booked for woman's suicide in Dahisar

crime

The deceased's brother filed a criminal complaint against her in-laws for abetting her suicide

Representational image

Two months after a 31-year-old woman committed suicide in Dahisar by jumping in front of a local train, six of her in-laws were booked last week for abetting her suicide. According to Dahisar police, the deceased identified as Nita Dilip Chavan was allegedly harassed by her in-laws. Fed up of the harassment, on March 19, she ended her life by jumping in front of a local train.

The deceased’s brother Hemant Sawant filed a criminal complaint against her mother-in-law Vanita, husband Dilip, brother-in-law and his wife, Dilip’s sister and her husband. The deceased worked as an assistant manager at the Mumbai international airport.

According to Hindustan Times, the police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but no arrests have been made. Senior inspector Vasant Pingle stated, "No arrest has been made so far. Further probe is on." He also stated that all the accused were harassing the deceased since she married Dilip on April 17, 2017. The couple hence started living separately from June 2018.

On February 20, Chavan received a divorce notice from Dilip. "Chavan was disturbed with the notice and she went into depression after that. Finding no way out, she killed herself on March 19 by jumping in front of the local train," the officer added.

