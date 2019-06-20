Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

mumbai-rains

Mumbai civic officials say they have additional 1,10,000 million litres of water in case of emergency

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state.

About 60,000 million litres of water was released to the live storage from the Upper Vaitarana reserve stock which now has an useable quantity of only 10,000 million litres water. As of June 19, the quantity of water in the live stock has dipped to 87,251 million litres, which is way less than what was there in the storage as on June 19 last year — 2,10,494 million litres.

However, the BMC officials said there was no need for worry as they haven't used the permissible limit of 1 lakh million litres water from Bhatsa reserve. The 1,10,000 million litres of stock from both Upper Vaitarana and Bhatsa will last the city till July 31, said the officials.

"In case of an emergency, there is a provision that is completely untouched and we want it to remain that way. But, if required, we will get the state government's permission to fulfill the city's needs," said an official. The Vaitarana system receives water from Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarana and Tansa. Average rainfall recorded in the past 15 days ranges between 55mm to 60mm. However, the average rainfall needed at the end of monsoon is over 2,000 mm.

