Mumbai Rains: Water-logging causes trouble for residents in Vasai

mumbai-rains

Residents near the Vasai-Diva railway route line; Vasai- Bhivandi are facing huge water-logging problems at the subway, near Nagle village in Vasai east

Pics/ Hanif Patel

Mumbai rains have not yet arrived in the city in full swing but people are already facing huge water-logging issues.

Residents near the Vasai-Diva railway route line; Vasai- Bhivandi are facing huge water-logging problems at the subway, near Nagle village in Vasai east. Just a slight drizzle ended up causing the water levels to reach up to 3-4 feet which caused bikes and cars to get stuck.

According to a resident, Pankaj Baban Hazare (28), the railway crossing near the subway was created for people to move from the east and west. Since the past 6 months, the crossing was not made available for the people. However, railway authorities were informed that it would not be closed until 2025.

The subway has not been constructed accurately as the entrance points are high whereas the centre is relatively lower which causes water to accumulate. Moreover, the pipeline created for water extraction is at a height of 3-4 feet. Complaints have been made to officials, but no action has been taken yet.

