Mother's Day: Five best ways to say thank you to your mom

Here are some interesting ways to say thank you to your mom on Mother's Day





Mothers seem to be almost supernaturally gifted with the ability to instantly lift spirits and make us feel loved and cared for. As International Mothers Day draws closer, let us celebrate their wonderful presence in our lives by making them feel extra special. Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of DocsApp and Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Wakefit.co give away some solutions that can make your mother happy:

1. Gift her a healthy life: Let her know how much you appreciate her selfless care by gifting her on-demand medical assistance and access to quality medical consultation.

2. Gift her blissful sleep: After a hectic day at work and home, the least your mother deserves is a good night's sleep so she can be fully rejuvenated to face the next day with abundant energy. Help her sleep healthier with a high quality and comfortable mattress that makes her feel more rested in a shorter period of time.

3. Gift her career growth: It is not unlikely that your mother took a professional break to raise you and your siblings. Now that you're all grown up and independent, encourage her to kick-start her career once again.

Here are some more interesting ways to thank your mom:

4. Plant flowers for her: It is time to make the most of the summer season. Buy flowers like lilies, zinnia, marigold and plan them for your mom.

5. Cook her favourite dish: Your mom must be cooking for you on each and every day of the year. But, on Mother's Day, let her take a break from routine kitchen activities and you cook her favouriet dish. Bring all ingredients in advance, make the dish and let her relax and enjoy a delicious meal.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

