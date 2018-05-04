Mother's Day: Five summer getaways near Mumbai for super moms

With Mother's Day a week away, here's our curated list of a range of escapes to pick from where your mum can either fly solo or with the flock

Gokarna

Goa

For seaside bliss

Goa, Gokarna

Give your mom a break and visit Goa or Gokarna with her, both of which are a hop, skip and jump away from Mumbai. Lie by the beach and allow yourself to be surrounded by the unimaginable pulchritude of Kudle (beach in Gokarna) or Agonda (beach in South Goa) for a calm escape. Sign up for yoga sessions or a meditation programmes to give your mornings a healthy,

peaceful start.

NOTE: Paradise and Half Moon beaches in Gokarna are not advisable for people with arthritis, heart abnormalities, etc, since you have to hike here

CALL 18001028747

LOG ON TO makemytrip.com (for suitable packages)

Warli Art

For an organic getaway

Vangaon

Avail of this special Mother's Day travel package to Vangaon, a few hours from Mumbai, to discover Warli art and culture with. Get in on the history, knowledge and cultural influence behind the world-famous art form and learn directly from renowned artist Sanjay Pahad, whose works are exhibited in galleries around the world. Plus, she gets to spend time on an organic plantation.

NOTE: The exact location will be shared during booking

CALL 9920286319 (Swadesee)

LOG ON TO insider.in

Sula Vineyards



For the indulgence

Nashik's vineyards

How about an indulgent, laid-back weekend filled with a re-telling of childhood tales or soaking in the quiet around acres of vines? Walk in a vineyard and indulge in wine tasting. Even if you're a teetotaller, the expansive vista of the town makes it the ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

NOTE: Most packaged vineyard tours come with set itineraries that include pick-up, drop, breakfast and more. If you're planning it on a weekday, keep in mind that you have to book in advance

CALL 8040851222 (holidayiq)

LOG ON TO blackgrapeholidays.com; holidayiq.com (for wine tours)

Shirdi Temple

For a spiritual high

Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar,

Ramtek, Paithan

Most of us have been taught our first prayers by our mothers, and what better way to give her a thoughtful surprise than to sign her up for one of the many tours to famous religious sites across Maharashtra. From Hindu mythological connect to stunning temple architecture and spiritual bliss, this idea is sure to strike a chord with her.

NOTE: Paithan is also famous for Paithani silk saris with elaborate zari borders, making them the perfect gift for your spiritually inclined mum

CALL 804873599 (hello travel)

LOG ON TO cultureholidays.com

Bhandardara

For R&R in the hills

Malhar Machi, Bhandardara

Be it a fever or a fit, mums are always waiting around the corner with piping daal khichdi or hot chocolate, like the genie who knows exactly what you need. How about returning the favour? Gift-wrap your mum a relaxing wellness trip packed with spa treatments and massages amid the lush green expanses of the Sahyadris or surrounded by the cascading falls of Bhandardara.

NOTE: Carry trekking shoes, torch and well-stocked medical kit for

CALL 8888000055 (Malhar Machi)

LOG ON TO travelmango.in

