Motion Poster of SS Rajamouli's RRR to be out tomorrow to lift up our spirits!

For all those people who didn't know what to do at home due to being quarantined, especially all the movie buffs, there's some great news. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn have announced that the motion poster of their upcoming magnum opus, RRR, will be out tomorrow.

Well, what better way to unveil the first look than the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The film is releasing in as many as five languages- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Taking to their Twitter accounts, NTR and Devgn announced this great news. NTR even said this was to lift up the spirits of the people and also asked us to stay at home and stay safe.

If you carefully observe the poster they both have shared, the design and the colour coordination look very similar to Devgn's own, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with the usage of orange and blue. Have a look right here:

Stay home.. Stay Safe..



Here's something from our end to lift up your spirits during this crisis. The title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie will be out tomorrow.



Stay online. Enjoy #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow pic.twitter.com/sCEiog3Wgb — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 24, 2020

Even Alia Bhatt shared this news on her Instagram story, here it is:

Rajamouli is coming after the historic success of Baahubali and a lot of expectations and anticipations are riding on this period saga. Touted to have been made on a staggering budget of over Rs. 400 crores, this ambitious piece of work was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2020, but will now release on January 8, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates