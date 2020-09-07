Motion Poster Out! Tiger Shroff makes his debut as a singer with - Unbelievable

Tiger Shroff is certainly a man with many talents. After mesmerising us with action and his dance, Tiger now brings a new aspect to the audience as he makes his debut as a singer with his song, 'Unbelievable'. The motion poster of the song releases today.

Announcing the news and giving us a glimpse, Tiger writes, "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and i'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon [sic]"

The motion poster shows Tiger holding the stage with a catchy tune as its background. The song 'Unbelievable' has been conceptualised during the lockdown by the actor. The lockdown has been a time of exploration and discovering something new. Tiger, in collaboration with Big Bang music has brought this track while instating- #YouAreUnbelievable.

The track has been penned down beautifully by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra has directed the track, Paresh has done the choreography and Santha is the DOP. Unbelievable is produced by Big Bang Music and will see Tiger dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time. The teaser of the song will be out soon!

