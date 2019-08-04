Motley tales

famous-personalities

In its 40th year, the theatre company is staging all its popular plays. As the caravan moves from Prithvi Theatre to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, co-founder Naseeruddin Shah finds time for a quick chat

Naseeruddin Shah with Ratna Pathak Shah

Different venues – does it matter or not?

We rehearse often in different spaces and the actors’ brief is to adjust to whatever space they find themselves in. The same applies when we shift venues for performances though some are not as well equipped as others; some are larger, while at certain venues, you have to send your voice across more. One has to adjust the performances a bit, though not much. Wherever they happen to perform, the actors have to find a way of getting the text across – that’s the bottom line.

Audience response to the ongoing festival

Unfortunately, the response to the plays in which I am not acting has not been enthusiastic is terms of audience turnout, and that is a pity because those productions are definitely on par with our other work. I wish they were seen more widely. It is also important to me that Motley should not become synonymous with me but with worthwhile plays.

Bombay and theatre

I have lived in this city longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and so I guess my sensibilities have been determined by living here. I haven’t done any plays set in Mumbai or any that cater to popular tastes of the majority who attend and adore the spectacular shows done here.

From: August 6 to 10

At: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Shivaji Park, near Mayor’s Bungalow, Dadar (West).

