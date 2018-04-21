Mouni Roy can't say no to Ekta Kapoor

Telly actor Mouni Roy may be big screen bound with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra but there is no way she can turn down an offer from mentor Ekta Kapoor

Telly actor Mouni Roy may be big screen bound with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra but there is no way she can turn down an offer from mentor Ekta Kapoor. The Naagin actor has given her nod to Ekta's web series, Mehrunissa, directed by Ken Ghosh. The show is said to be a love story.

Mouni Roy is making her big Bollywood debut with 'Gold'. She had once said in an interview: "A perfect woman to me is to be yourself... To be however she wants to be in terms of freedom of speech and her behaviour. "I don't think God has made any of us to be ugly, too skinny, too fat, too intelligent or too dumb. I feel we all are perfect in our ways and I don't think we need to seek acceptance from anybody. If you accept yourself, if you are happy with the person you are, then you are perfect."

