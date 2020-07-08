Mouni Roy on being stuck in UAE: I am dying to come back to India
Though she is safe, and living with her friend in Dubai, Mouni Roy is finding is difficult and missing her friends and family who are here in India.
The lockdown has been creating a lot of problems for celebrities and others alike over the last few months. Even though the lockdown has been lifted from a lot of places, many are stuck somewhere or the other, living away from home, and Mouni Roy is going through the same. The actress, in an interview with ETimes, revealed how difficult it has been for her to stay away from her home. Though she is safe, and living with her friend in Dubai, Mouni is finding is difficult and missing her friends and family who are here in India.
Mouni Roy said, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."
The actress also mentioned how she has been following all the rules to be safe in a different country. "My friend's parents stay with her and also, she has two little boys. I don't want to take any risks as far as their health is concerned and prefer staying at home. I have stepped out only a couple of times, and that too, to buy groceries,"
Mouni Roy has found ways to keep it busy amid the lockdown period. With no work and no family around, Mouni has been in constant touch with her mother, who lives in West Bengal. "I am learning to cook from my mother, and have been asking her for traditional Bengali recipes. There was a time when I hated entering the kitchen, but today, I am an expert cook. I can make Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. I have also taken to baking and made marble cake and banana bread,"
Mouni Roya's new normal looks like she has certainly found survival tactics amid UAE. "My friend is taking online Bhagavad Gita classes and I have enrolled in it, too. I have read the Gita multiple times as a child, but back then, I couldn't grasp its meaning. I am glad that I have taken it up again. Spirituality, for me, is travelling inwards and establishing that connection with my real self. There's so much negativity around us, this is the best time to do some self-introspection. I hope I can continue on this path and not get carried away, once things get back to normal."
Sharing about her online Bhagavad Gita classes, Mouni shared her experience on social media. Educating her followers, the actress shared:
View this post on Instagram
Todays 2 hour class has been one of my most enriching lesson/reminder of all time, here s my understanding of it;do read if u can till the end pl .. Chapter 3 Karma yoga 3.4|5 “Not by merely abstaining from work can one be achieve freedom from reaction nor by renunciation along can one attain perfection.” If you decide not to do your work or think of taking ‘Sanyas’ without performing your duties at work, home; living through all the ashrams of life (brahamacharya, Grihasthya, Vaan prasthya, Sanyas) of life; you ll still be bound by ‘KARMA PHAL’/paap punya, bound by the fruitive results of the bondage. By just choosing ‘Gyaan’ you cannot give up ‘Karm’(work/action). “Only Nishkaam karm results in Akarm.” Basically inactivity is not an option for Krishna. The heart has to be purified and cleansed which can only be achieved by doing your prescribed duties. Renunciation of activities is not the means of purification, it is the other way around that it’s the ‘Result of purification’. Pre mature renunciation is of no use just like taking a medicine when you don’t need it.. when you don’t perform your duties it disturbs the social order, creates chaos, then Sanyas merely becomes a form of escapism from work & responsibilities. Karma yoga is the only path towards the Gyan yoga.. 3.5 “Not for a moment can you sit idle. You have to work. It’s out of your control.” Krishna tells Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Everybody, all of us are forced to act helplessly according to the qualities he or she has acquired by the modes of practice and our true and material nature. Therefore no one can refrain from doing their work, even for a moment. Our à¤à¤²à¤¾ & à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿, we all naturally helplessly follow our nature passion habits and what we Can do well. It is the nature of the soul to be continually active. Without the presence of the spirit soul the material body cannot move. As such the spirit soul has to be engaged in the good work of Krishna consciousness (help, be kind, do seva). The world is dictated by two energies; Krishna(GOD & godly light) or Maya. And in life you serve either of the two and nothing else.... *sigh* Issued in ð¸Krishna consciousnessð¸
