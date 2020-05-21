Mouni Roy: Oscillating between anxiety and calmness

What was to be a four-day work trip in Abu Dhabi has turned into a two-month stay for Mouni Roy. The actor had headed to the UAE capital in March for a magazine shoot, only weeks before the Indian government banned international flights. "After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days' clothes," says Roy, who is staying with a childhood friend.

She is also concerned about her family in Cooch Behar. "I have been checking on them every day. I am relieved that my brother is by mom's side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that's an added advantage."



Even as she is grateful to have found a home away from home, Roy is keen to return to the country. "I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said, I am eager to return to India."

