Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro after a rock falls on her car from construction site

On Wednesday, actress Mouni Roy was travelling to work, and upon reaching Juhu circle in Mumbai, a rock hit her car from the eleventh floor. She was on the way for her film, Made In China's trailer launch and rock fell on Mouni's car from the Mumbai Metro construction site.

Mouni Roy shared a video of the same on her Twitter account and expressed her anger. Seemingly, she is supremely miffed with the Mumbai Metro officials. She questioned them what if a pedestrian was crossing the road? She exclaimed her anger by writing: "Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro? [sic]"

Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro ? pic.twitter.com/UsKF022lpl — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 18, 2019

Mouni's followers got panicked after reading this and asked about her safety. A user asked her to file a complaint and wrote: "An FIR should be filed against the contractor for danger to public safety and not following safety procedures." Another user wrote: "Hope you are safe! Yes nets are provided in such construction zones, why there is no such arrangements is a question!" and tagged this handle - @MumbaiMetro3." There was another user who said that the condition of Mumbai is worsening with each passing day.

However, a few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted in favour of the Mumbai Metro and wrote how it saved a person's life. The megastar adviced the audience to plant trees in their garden, the way he does. He did receive flaks for it.

Coming back to Mouni, her film Made In China is with Rajkummar Rao, wherein he impresses as a struggling businessman. The film has been directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the movie.

