Mouni Roy still in disbelief on bagging Brahmastra and RAW

bollywood

Mouni Roy who was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, says she is "grateful" that good roles are coming her way

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, one of the popular actors of television, is still in "disbelief" about having bagged Karan Johar produced "Brahmastra" and John Abraham-starrer "RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter".

The 32-year-old actor, who was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", says she is "grateful" that good roles are coming her way.

"I feel elated and grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. I don't know how it happened, I am still in suspension of disbelief. I am very excited about this part of my life.

"I will be giving my best. I have started working on the two films 'Brahmastra' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter'," Mouni told PTI,

The actor, however, did not divulging the details of her roles in the upcoming films.

In "Brahmastra", she joins the star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling herself a proud television actor, Mouni says she was very happy working on the small screen and if there are interesting projects then she will definitely take them up, irrespective of which medium they hail from.

"I love acting. It (films) is just an extension of what I like, that is acting. All I look for in a film is a good story and role. I haven't chosen the films that I will be doing.. The makers thought I was apt for these films.

"Right now I do not have the time to do anything other than fulfilling my film commitments. Once I am done with it, I am ok to do anything that is exciting and challenging on any medium as my main job as an actor is to act."

Though she has over nine years of experience on the small screen, Mouni still felt like a beginner when she started working on "Gold".

"My experience on TV taught me a lot about work ethics and being a disciplined actor. But when it came to this role and film ('Gold'), I started everything with newness. I felt like a beginner. Experience does help but to get into the skin of the character is a different thing."

Mouni is on cloud nine as "Gold", which marks her Bollywood debut, has struck chord with the audience.

"I have been getting positive feedback from family and friends and they are little biased also as they love me. I think the critics have been good I have read only good reviews. Why focus on the bad?," she says, when asked about her performance getting lukewarm response.

The "Naagin" actor feels it is the unity in diversity theme that has worked in favour of the film.

"It is not just about winning gold medal but about the relationship that the characters share with each other in the film and how the story is interwoven and how team broke apart during partition and it is also highlights the importance of team spirit," she adds.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Gears Up To Play A 'Gujarati Hottie' In Made In China

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever