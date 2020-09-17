Mouni Roy talks about her OTT debut London Confidential: I can't wait for everybody to watch it

ZEE5 has been killing it with the content game and surprising the audiences back to back with a wide palette of releases and something to choose from for everyone making it impossible to exit the platform. One of the upcoming spy thrillers which has caused a huge buzz is titled 'London Confidential' and the audience is eagerly waiting to have a thrilling weekend.

The trailer is all about Uma, a RAW agent who has her eyes set on her goal of stopping a big Chinese conspiracy that's brewing in against India just after the coronavirus snatched the peace of the world. An underground agent manages to collect some proof and is all set to give them to Uma.

This is where the tables turn and the agent is unfortunately caught and tortured by the enemy. Uma is left in wonders as to who could've given out this confidential information? She is now wanting to expose the mole in the ranks. Her race against time is worth a watch as every second passing can make or break her goal. Will Uma win and be able to stop this conspiracy?

Mouni Roy who's making her OTT debut with London Confidential and with such a strong character shares some insights about her debut and character. The actress says, "I am very happy that my OTT debut is with ZEE5 where people from 190 countries are going to watch it. It is a very different subject, also my role is very distinct."

Sharing more insights about the role Mouni further adds, "I haven't played such a role in my career spanning 12 years as an actor. The reason why I am very nervous and equally happy! I can't wait for everybody to watch it."

London Confidential stars Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Pravesh Rana and Kulraj Randhawa, the spy-thriller will start streaming from September 18 exclusively on ZEE5. The film is produced by Ajay G. Rai and Mohit Chhabra, and directed by Kanwal Sethi.

