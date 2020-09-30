Mouni Roy's Maldivian vacation with Mandira Bedi and gang looks breathtakingly beautiful

Mouni Roy, who turned 35 on September 28, 2020, celebrated her special day amidst the alluring beaches. The actress is currently in the Maldives, having the best time of her life during the pandemic outbreak, along with her pals. Popular fitness diva Mandira Bedi also accompanied the gang, leaving no stone unturned to bask into the beauty of sun, sand and the beaches.

The exotic vacation is turning into one goodful trip, that too with the best people in her life, her company by her side. The actress is on a photo-sharing spree. From giving her fans updates about her Dubai-London-Maldives getaway to having some fun while she works, the 35-year-old has done it all! As she is on the verge to finish her tour, let's take a look at some of her photos and videos, which will surely transport you to a different world.

Speaking about her journey from Dubai-London-Maldives, the actress was stuck in Dubai while out on a small trip. In a media interaction, Mouni shared, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

While in London, the actress was shooting for her digital project, London Confidential. Sharing about the same, Mouni stated, "London Confidential is an intriguing saga of espionage, betrayal and the real-world of spies, which we have never seen before."

London Confidential is set amid a series of brutal killings of Indian agents in London, and shows how Uma played by Mouni, a RAW officer, must expose a mole within the ranks. Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh and Kiren Jogi feature in supporting roles. The film is produced by Ajay G. Rai and Mohit Chhabra.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the 2018 sports drama, Gold. She was also seen with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China in 2019. Now gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna.

