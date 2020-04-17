Mouni Roy's mother slips in the bathroom, actress stuck in Dubai!

The lockdown has been creating a lot of problems for the Bollywood celebrities over the last few weeks. It was reported how Sana Saeed couldn't fly back to India from Los Angeles due to being locked down when her father passed away. And now, Gold actress Mouni Roy's mother slipped in the bathroom and hurt herself, and she couldn't fly back to India either since she was locked down in Dubai. This was reported by SpotboyE.

A source stated, "It happened after the lockdown was announced." Mouni and her sister, both are quarantining in Dubai and are constantly in touch with their mom. But they have all the right and reasons to be worried and tensed since the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

And as far as Roy is concerned, she has been trying out different things during this lockdown. From watering plants to reading books to even trying her hands in singing, she has done it all and can be doing a lot of other stuff in the future too. On the work front, she was last seen in Made In China and will now be seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The first part of the film will release on December 4 this year.

