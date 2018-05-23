Mowgli trailer: Rohan Chand shines in the new Andy Serkis' adaptation of The Jungle Book

Indian-American child artist Rohan Chand is stepping into Neel Sethi's shoes to play the title role in the movie Mowgli

With Jon Favreau's 2016 film The Jungle Book setting benchmarks at the box office worldwide, director Andy Serkis has returned with another adaptation of the popular India-based story, titled Mowgli. Indian-American child artist Rohan Chand is stepping into Neel Sethi's shoes to play the title role in the movie.

Watch the trailer of Mowgli



The trailer of the film presents a different and darker version of Rudyard Kipling's book The Jungle Book and Serkis says unlike Favreau's movie, his film is not a fairy tale, and the audience should not expect animals singing and dancing in it, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Rohan, the gritty live-action film features voices of Serkis as Baloo, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Christian Bale as Bagheera and Matthew Rhys as John Lockwood.

The trailer of Mowgli is distinguishing itself from Favreau's 2016 adaptation, which minted 966 million dollars globally. "People are so used to the 1968 (Disney animated version). This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as an outsider trying to find his identity," Serkis said at CinemaCon last month. Mowgli is slated for release on October 19.

