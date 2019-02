Madhya Pradesh Police rescues abducted child within 24 hours

crime

Representational picture

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Agar Malwa district hospital recently was found in Bhadwa village on Saturday, the police said.

"On February 15, a two-year-old kid Ayan was kidnapped from the district hospital in Agar Malwa. We registered the case under IPC 363 against the accused. We circulated the child⿿s information ⿿on social media and other media," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Srivastava.

Ayan had come along with his father Akram to visit the district hospital where he was kidnapped around 12 pm on Friday. A person was seen taking the child away in the CCTV footage.

"We got the information about the Ayan's presence in Bhadwa village. We rescued the child from the custody of a transgender. The main accused in the case is Ajay who gave the child to transgender," Srivastava added.

