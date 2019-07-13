MP: Relative of Congress MLA thrashes rickshaw driver, arrested

national

Kamal was driving his car when a rickshaw came in front of his vehicle

One person has been arrested for allegedly beating up a rickshaw driver in a case of road rage at Marimata Chouraha area on Saturday.



The man arrested has been identified as Kamal Shukla, a relative of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.



"Kamal Shukla has been arrested and will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate. No privilege is being given to him," Sadar Bazar Station Head Officer (SHO) Ajay Verma said.



According to the police, Kamal was driving his car when a rickshaw came in front of his vehicle. He got in an argument with the rickshaw driver Salim, after which he allegedly thrashed him and fired a bullet in the air.



"There is also CCTV footage of the incident. We are currently procuring it," Verma said.



Based on a complaint by Salim, police has registered a case under Section 204 (destruction of records to prevent its production as evidence), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 336 (act endangering life or safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

