Mr Lele: Varun Dhawan shares an intriguing first look from his upcoming flick

Published: Jan 13, 2020, 11:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Surprising his fans this morning, Varun Dhawan shared the first look poster of his upcoming flick Mr Lele. Check it out!

The first look poster of Mr Lele
The first look poster of Mr Lele

Varun Dhawan seems to be on a roll! Even before his romantic comedy Coolie No 1 could release, the actor has surprised his fans with the first look poster of another film he will headline soon. The film, titled Mr Lele, will reportedly be out on January 1, 2021, and the first look poster sure looks intriguing. Varun shared the poster and wrote, "MR Lele, Maaza Lele. @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies"

Well, the poster sure looks fascinating and while Varun Dhawan hasn't 'revealed' too much, about the film we mean, we're sure it will be another one of his rib-ticklers. 

Varun Dhawan looks shocked to the core in the first look poster, and we're assuming the actor will be playing the titular character, Mr Lele. With his fanny pack and boxer shorts and a gun slung through his thumb, Varun sure looks hilarious!

We can't wait to see what Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have in store for us this time around! And we wonder who the female lead will be; any thoughts?

