MS Dhoni and Sakshi chill out with her parents in Mussoorie. See Photos

Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite an active person on Instagram and is unarguably one of the most famous WAGs in Indian cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni, who does not shy away from sharing a leaf out of her life's diaries, took to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo along with hubby MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva and her parents as they spent some quality time in Mussoorie. Sakshi lovingly captioned the photo: Fam-Jam! My favourites at the best spot for snowfall!

MS Dhoni is not part of the Indian cricket team which is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the T20I series. Dhoni will also miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting January 14. Mahi has decided to make good use of his time away from the cricket field by spending it with Sakshi and the family.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates