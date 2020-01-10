MS Dhoni and Sakshi chill out with her parents in Mussoorie. See Photos
Sakshi Dhoni, who does not shy away from sharing a leaf out of her life's diaries, took to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo along with hubby MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva and her parents
Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite an active person on Instagram and is unarguably one of the most famous WAGs in Indian cricket.
Sakshi Dhoni, who does not shy away from sharing a leaf out of her life's diaries, took to photo-sharing website Instagram to post a photo along with hubby MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva and her parents as they spent some quality time in Mussoorie. Sakshi lovingly captioned the photo: Fam-Jam! My favourites at the best spot for snowfall!
View this post on Instagram
Fam-Jam ! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ My favourites at the best spot for snowfall !
MS Dhoni is not part of the Indian cricket team which is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the T20I series. Dhoni will also miss the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting January 14. Mahi has decided to make good use of his time away from the cricket field by spending it with Sakshi and the family.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni, was born in Uttarakhand
-
Sakshi Dhoni was MS Dhoni's schoolmate in DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir
-
Not many know this, but Sakshi Dhoni has studied hotel management
-
Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were married in 2010 after dating for years
-
Sakshi Dhoni's father had a tea growing business
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni showing off her well-toned tummy
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni takes a selfie posing in a tube-top
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni sports red lipstick and really looks radiant
-
Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a candid moment
-
Sakshi Dhoni with her daughter Ziva: Funny faces !!! Squish squash !! @zivasinghdhoni006
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni teaching her daughter Ziva how to pout
-
In picture: Sakshi with MS Dhoni and Ziva having some family time!
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni looks beautiful in this yellow dress during one of her outings
-
Sakshi Dhoni shows off her sexy legs in this black dress
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni in selfie mode on a bed
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni all smiles as she clicks a chirpy selfie at the beach
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni at a party with Poorna Patel (L) and a friend
-
Sakshi Dhoni shares a throwback photo with MS Dhoni and a friend
-
Sakshi Dhoni's expression is worth looking at in this photo
-
In picture:: Sakshi Dhoni with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh (2R) and Rahane's wife Radhika Dhopavkar (L)
-
Sakshi Dhoni shared this pic on Poorna's bday: My favourite person in the whole wide world #happybday! @poornapatel #strong #cheerful #heartofgold thanks for being my true sister! Love you loads!
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with her friend Poorna Patel
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni takes a selfie in New York City and sports fashionable sunglasses
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni posing for the camera candidly
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni pouting away in this selfie photo
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni clicks a selfie in a black and white dress
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni during Diwali in 2016
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni during a holiday
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni in all colours during Holi
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with her pet dogs
-
Sakshi Dhoni: #welham summerhouse
-
In picture: Sakshi Dhoni with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar and Dwayne Bravo's son Bravo Jr
-
In picture: Sakhi Dhoni with her parents, MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva
-
A throwback photo of Sakshi Dhoni
-
Sakshi Dhoni captioned this photo: Switched off for a few days ...
While Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quite the talk of the town in the world of cricket, his wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite famous in her own right. Sakshi Dhoni is quite the chirpy one on social media and shares various photos on Instagram. As she turns 31 years of age, we bring you some of her coolest selfies and photos with friends and family
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe