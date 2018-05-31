MS Dhoni, Bravo, Harbhajan Singh celebrate Chennai's win with a dinner treat

After winning their third T20 League title, Chennai players MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh enjoyed their win with a dinner treat



From Left to Right: Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Pic/Instagram

T20 2018 League has finally come to an end and T20 League’s most consistent team - Chennai won the title for the third time by defeating Hyderabad by eight wickets. The said match was totally one-sided as Chennai, riding on Shane Watson's belligerent ton totally outsmarted and outplayed Hyderabad.

Chennai T20 team, over the years, are known for their close friendship and maintaining friendly relations among teammates. Chennai captain MS Dhoni prides himself on maintaining a cohesive atmosphere and insists on players playing for each other.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media site Twitter and posted a picture with his teammates and wrote, "Last Team dinner together before we all meet again @ImRaina @msdhoni @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL," Harbhajan's post read.

Harbhajan Singh, who has been playing cricket for close to two decades was not included in the summit clash (final match), but played the role of a perfect teammate and was part of a spin-heavy squad, which included Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja. Incidentally, this was Harbhajan Singh’s fourth T20 League title (three with Mumbai).

Harbhajan Singh further added, “3/4 months back before the auction I mentioned this And it happened #believe it and become whatever u want to #4th IPL trophy for me@ChennaiIPL #whitslepodu.

So, now we know what Chennai’s secret of success is. Looks like it is the camaraderie between players and friendly environment, where players can easily express themselves on and off the field.

