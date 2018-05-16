MS Dhoni wants medicines to be made cheaper and available

Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been announced the brand ambassador of an online pharmacy



Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been announced as the brand ambassador of an online pharmacy. The Chennai skipper, who has an, “incredibly strong appeal across all sectors and all demographics”, will feature in nationwide marketing campaigns for it.'

“Making important medicine more available and affordable is a great thing for the country,” MS Dhoni said. Meanwhile, the firm's CEO said: “When you're out to beat a tough competitor, Dhoni is the leader you want on your team. “Chronic disease is a tough competitor, and we want people to know that we intend to be the team member that helps them win the fight.”

