MS Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter gets rape threats on social media after CSK's loss to KKR

In a disturbing incident, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year old daughter received rape threats from social media trolls following Chennai Super Kings' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night.

CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, got the threats on her Instagram account.

The threats created an outrage on social media, especially from women. These accounts are being reported for the use of abusive behaviour against minors and women.

Actor-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country??"

Sowmya Reddy, MLA from Jayanagara, Karnataka, wrote on her timeline, "This is just nasty! What's happening to our country? Where are we heading?"

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted, “All the players giving their best,sometimes it just doesn’t work but it’s doesn’t give any one any authority to give a threat to a young child.”

Fans have often taken out their ire on the players. In earlier days, they have even pelted stones at players' homes, burnt posters and shouted abuses. However, targeting the daughter of a player in such a way has been unheard of before.

Recently, actress Anuskha Sharma was widely criticized on social media for her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s poor performance. Commentator Sunil Gavaskar had also said that Kohli's poor performance was a result of lack of practice as the lockdown had meant he could only practice with Anuskha Sharma.

(With inputs from agency)

