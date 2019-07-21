MSK Prasad: I enjoyed Ambati Rayudu's 3D tweet

cricket

MSK Prasad, the chief selector, who ignored Ambati Rayudu's claims for a World Cup berth, admitted today that he enjoyed Rayudu's sarcastic tweet about going to watch the World Cup with 3D glasses

MSK Prasad

Something like this is very hard to believe, but MSK Prasad, the chief selector, who ignored Ambati Rayudu's claims for a World Cup berth, admitted today that he enjoyed Rayudu's sarcastic tweet about going to watch the World Cup with 3D glasses.

Rayudu chose to risk a lot by putting out that tweet ("Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup") not long after Prasad justified all-rounder Vijay Shankar's selection by calling the Tamil Nadu rookie a three-dimensional player. Vijay played three games at the World Cup with scores of 15* (vs Pakistan), 29 (vs Afghanistan) and 14 (vs West Indies). A toe injury ensured he was no part of India's World Cup plans.

Rayudu, meanwhile, retired from international cricket during the tournament. "Frankly speaking, that was a lovely tweet, I really enjoyed it. It was a very timely one. I don't know how it struck him but I really enjoyed it," Prasad told the media at the selection announcement for the West Indies tour.

