MSSA: Aneri Raval, Fiona Sequeira shine bright on rainy day

Aneri Raval of Nahar International (Chandivali) takes a shot during the MSSA U-16 Div-II match v Holy Cross (Kurla) at Cooperage yesterday. Pics/suresh karkera

Fiona Sequeira of Lilavati Podar (Santacruz) and Aneri Raval of Nahar International School (Chandivali) shone bright on a dull, rainy morning. Both girls showed excellent dribbling and shooting skills, scoring a brace each to guide their respective schools to victories in the MSSA girls' U-16 Div-II play-off matches at Cooperage yesterday.

Fiona netted both goals as Lilavati beat Witty International (Malad) 2-0, while Aneri helped Nahar beat Holy Cross (Kurla) 3-0.

Fiona made up for the lack of numbers in her tea — exact 11 players, no substitutes — as she single-handedly powered the attack, scoring the opener in sixth minute. Captain and goalkeeper Khushi Makhija's long clearance was picked up by Fiona near the center line. She went solo, dribbled past a couple of defenders, and rolling the ball past Witty 'keeper Aditi Kochar. Nine minutes later, Fiona intercepted a pass on the edge of the rival box and fired home for 2-0.

Lilavati Podar's Fiona Sequeira

Later, Aneri came up with the goods by scoring the first two goals and creating the third for Anavi Khanderia. After a barren first half, Aneri received a pass from Keisha Virani before slotting home the opener early in the second half. Six minutes later, Aneri scored doubled the lead before setting up Anavi with a measured chip from the right just before the final whistle.

